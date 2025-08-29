Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $6.66 Million in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 303,258 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.1% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 396.4% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 57.2% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,322 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 59.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day moving average is $25.81. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $33.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.61.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. STMicroelectronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 25th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Baird R W raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.50 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

