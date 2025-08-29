Kodai Capital Management LP Invests $17.69 Million in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 114,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,689,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Paychex by 20,236.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $134,192,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Paychex by 117.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,217,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $187,512,000 after buying an additional 657,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paychex by 25.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,844,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,919,000 after buying an additional 581,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 446,917 shares in the company, valued at $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,669.60. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Barclays set a $155.00 price objective on Paychex and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $149.70.

Paychex Stock Performance

Paychex stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.67 and its 200-day moving average is $147.50. The company has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.92 and a 12 month high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 29.75%.During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

