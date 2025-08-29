Kodai Capital Management LP Has $39.95 Million Stake in MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Kodai Capital Management LP lifted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,524 shares during the period. MongoDB accounts for 1.6% of Kodai Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Kodai Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of MongoDB worth $39,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDB. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 315.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 247.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, July 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $247.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital cut shares of MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 25,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $5,851,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 256,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,131,916. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.08, for a total transaction of $236,067.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,983.68. This represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,936,656 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $318.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day moving average is $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.59 and a beta of 1.44. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.78 and a twelve month high of $370.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. MongoDB has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.940-3.120 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.660 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

