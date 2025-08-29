Kodai Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 71,536 Woodward, Inc. $WWD

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 71,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,055,000. Kodai Capital Management LP owned about 0.12% of Woodward as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Woodward by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 44,162.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 472,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,187,000 after acquiring an additional 471,217 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,175,000 after acquiring an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Woodward by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,989,000 after acquiring an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Woodward during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,667,000. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WWD opened at $249.30 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.82 and a 52-week high of $267.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $250.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Woodward had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 11.32%.The firm had revenue of $915.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Woodward has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.500-6.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.41, for a total transaction of $1,142,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 67,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,346,639.49. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Terence J. Voskuil sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.03, for a total value of $2,310,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,443.35. The trade was a 66.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,296 shares of company stock valued at $4,464,433. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Woodward from $229.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Woodward from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Northcoast Research raised Woodward to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $267.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.11.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

