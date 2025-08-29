Kodai Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 354,598 Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 354,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,602,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,713,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,251,000 after acquiring an additional 487,909 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at $13,949,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $134.23 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.77.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paul Ryan sold 22,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.34, for a total value of $2,829,240.12. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,334.02. This represents a 63.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. The trade was a 68.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,955 shares of company stock worth $26,477,307 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Rothschild Redb raised Vertiv to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertiv from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.