Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its position in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.13% of Knife River worth $6,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at $170,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 1st quarter valued at $1,201,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,697 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knife River by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 605,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,604,000 after purchasing an additional 146,987 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Knife River from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Knife River in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.33.

Knife River Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNF opened at $80.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Knife River Corporation has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $108.83.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $833.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.26 million. Knife River had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 10.58%. Knife River’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Knife River has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

