Klondike Silver (CVE:KS) Trading Down 25% – What’s Next?

Shares of Klondike Silver Corp. (CVE:KS – Get Free Report) dropped 25% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 856,495 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 265,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Klondike Silver Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.71.
About Klondike Silver
Klondike Silver Corp., a resource exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily owns a 100% interest in the Slocan Silver camp that covers an area of approximately 114 square kilometers located in south-eastern British Columbia.
Featured Stories
