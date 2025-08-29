Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.71, but opened at $27.04. Kimball Electronics shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 20,436 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KE shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kimball Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Kimball Electronics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kimball Electronics in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The stock has a market cap of $703.61 million, a P/E ratio of 43.07 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $380.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.19 million. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Kimball Electronics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $4,036,000. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,068,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 169,735 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,431,000 after purchasing an additional 109,553 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 105,889 shares during the period. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

