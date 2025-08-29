Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KARO. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Karooooo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Karooooo in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded Karooooo to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Karooooo in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

Get Karooooo alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Karooooo

Karooooo Stock Up 1.8%

KARO stock opened at $52.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.77. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 1.07. Karooooo has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $70.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Karooooo had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 20.23%. Karooooo has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.920 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Karooooo will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Karooooo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 220.0%. Karooooo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karooooo by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Karooooo by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Karooooo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Karooooo

(Get Free Report)

Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Karooooo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karooooo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.