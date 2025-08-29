Jump Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in CDW Corporation $CDW

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 89.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,587 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $165.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.35. CDW Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $137.31 and a fifty-two week high of $230.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.11. CDW had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 4.92%.The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

