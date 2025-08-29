Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited $SLB

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 90.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 365,170 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 211.1% in the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,992,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,507,000 after buying an additional 4,066,500 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 181,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 23,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 157,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 55,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samjo Management LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 213,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.4%

SLB stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.03. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $46.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

