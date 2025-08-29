Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 7,561 Unifirst Corporation $UNF

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Unifirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,561 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Unifirst by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Unifirst by 88.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 266 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Unifirst in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifirst in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unifirst in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Unifirst Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of UNF opened at $177.33 on Friday. Unifirst Corporation has a 12 month low of $156.34 and a 12 month high of $243.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.85.

Unifirst Dividend Announcement

Unifirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 2nd. The textile maker reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. Unifirst had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $610.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Unifirst has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-8.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Unifirst Corporation will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Unifirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays set a $152.00 price target on shares of Unifirst and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Unifirst from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Unifirst in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on Unifirst in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $179.50.

Unifirst Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

