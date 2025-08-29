JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Stock Price Down 0.4% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.95) and last traded at GBX 70.20 ($0.95). 200,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 349,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.50 ($0.95).

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Stock Down 0.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £143.50 million, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 74.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 78.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Scott sold 139,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total transaction of £123,821.25. Also, insider Helen F. Green sold 11,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 89, for a total value of £10,336.46. Insiders sold a total of 173,966 shares of company stock worth $15,482,974 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets

Invest in the world you live in

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (JARA) offers a way for investors to diversify into assets that are uncorrelated with equities and bonds, with the chance to benefit from a stable income stream through the power of diversification.

The Company will seek to provide Shareholders with stable income and capital appreciation from exposure to a globally diversified portfolio of Core Real Assets.

