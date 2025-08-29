JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 128.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 126.80 ($1.71), with a volume of 592007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127 ($1.72).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 20.49 and a current ratio of 6.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 124.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 117.47. The company has a market cap of £537.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.85.

JPMorgan European Growth & Income (LON:JEGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX 2.85 EPS for the quarter. JPMorgan European Growth & Income had a net margin of 92.01% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

Attractive capital growth and a dependable income require a solid foundation

JPMorgan European Growth & Income plc is an innovative investment trust offering the best of both worlds from a single share class structure. The Company allows growth-oriented investors to participate in the attractive long-term growth potential of European stock markets while also aiming to deliver a predictable dividend to income seekers.

Expertise – Benefits from portfolio managers with long-standing experience investing in European markets, backed by the full strength and depth of J.P.

