Jill Bright Acquires 1,000 Shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU) Stock

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) Director Jill Bright acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.77 per share, with a total value of $36,770.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $232,055.47. This trade represents a 18.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:PRSU opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.50. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality (NYSE:PRSU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $116.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality had a net margin of 51.67% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSU. Crestview Partners IV GP L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,103,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,213,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,665,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,657,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,544,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality Company Profile

Pursuit Attractions & Hospitality, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality and leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events. It operates through the following segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment provides travel experiences that include recreational attractions, unique hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

