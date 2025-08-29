Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $26.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VSCO. UBS Group reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $22.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 30,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

