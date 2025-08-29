JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

JDM Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $50.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $50.67.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

