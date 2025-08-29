JDM Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

JDM Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,403 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Cohalo Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST opened at $50.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.26 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.30 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

