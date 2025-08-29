JDM Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February $PFEB

JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,758,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February makes up approximately 0.9% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFEB. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 605.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,010,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,192,000 after buying an additional 867,137 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 183.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,711,000 after buying an additional 736,250 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 770.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 424,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after buying an additional 375,356 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 456,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after buying an additional 363,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 1,338.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 228,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,184,000 after buying an additional 212,574 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of PFEB stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.88 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.99. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 12 month low of $32.93 and a 12 month high of $38.61.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

