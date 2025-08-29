JDM Financial Group LLC Has $57,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

JDM Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,142,000. Finally, Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $453,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.86. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $181.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%.The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.29.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

