JDM Financial Group LLC Has $10.35 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period.

VO stock opened at $290.95 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $291.61. The company has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

