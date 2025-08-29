Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Sells $43,983.81 in Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Christopher Ware sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $43,983.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,551.27. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Itron Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.11 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.64.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. Itron had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $606.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Itron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.550 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 125.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Itron during the first quarter worth $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 343.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 25.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Itron from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ITRI

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.