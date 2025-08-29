Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Takes Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 130.6% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 64.3% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 19.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.6% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE GE opened at $276.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.44. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $159.36 and a twelve month high of $281.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $262.83 and a 200 day moving average of $228.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.GE Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price (up previously from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

