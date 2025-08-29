Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Invests $41,000 in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. $MPW

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,020,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,028 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,134,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,861 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,404,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 95,525 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,676,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after buying an additional 150,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,979,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wall Street Zen cut Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Zacks Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 155.20% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. The firm had revenue of $240.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -13.39%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.