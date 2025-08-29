Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Has $152,000 Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wedbush set a $200.00 price target on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $158.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a market cap of $375.11 billion, a PE ratio of 527.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 9,211 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total value of $1,434,613.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 343,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,502,928.50. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 160,164 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.75, for a total transaction of $24,945,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,204. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock valued at $282,471,442. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Further Reading

