Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys Shares of 23,748 Eve Holding, Inc. $EVEX

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of EVE by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVE in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Get EVE alerts:

EVE Stock Performance

EVE stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.79. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVE ( NYSE:EVEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of EVE from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.58.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVE

About EVE

(Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.