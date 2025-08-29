Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Buys 6,342 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. $RIVN

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 509.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,586 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Partners LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive by 1,882.0% during the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 107.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 3.2%

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.80. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 58.07% and a negative net margin of 68.06%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 7,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $88,993.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 789,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,384.60. This represents a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Rivian Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.69.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RIVN

About Rivian Automotive

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.