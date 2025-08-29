iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM is All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $23,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. NSI Retail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. NSI Retail Advisors LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,782,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,070.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,563,000 after purchasing an additional 97,532 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $236.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $171.73 and a 52-week high of $244.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

