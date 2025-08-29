iShares New York Muni Bond ETF $NYF Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NYF. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $52.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

