iShares MSCI Australia ETF $EWA Shares Purchased by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 145,027 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.51% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 19,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 49,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. 59.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $27.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.17.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

