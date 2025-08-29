International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD) versus ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Critical Comparison

International Card Establishment (OTCMKTS:ICRD – Get Free Report) and ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares International Card Establishment and ABM Industries”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries $8.36 billion 0.37 $81.40 million $1.24 39.57

Institutional & Insider Ownership

ABM Industries has higher revenue and earnings than International Card Establishment.

91.6% of ABM Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of ABM Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Card Establishment and ABM Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Card Establishment N/A N/A N/A ABM Industries 0.93% 12.54% 4.38%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for International Card Establishment and ABM Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Card Establishment 0 0 0 0 0.00 ABM Industries 0 0 3 1 3.25

ABM Industries has a consensus price target of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.13%. Given ABM Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ABM Industries is more favorable than International Card Establishment.

Summary

ABM Industries beats International Card Establishment on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Card Establishment

International Card Establishment, Inc. provides merchant services in the United States. It offers payment processing services for brick and mortar merchants; proprietary gift and loyalty program; gift cards with customized artwork; various merchant terminals and accessories; leasing program; customer support; and agent program. The company is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. The company offers janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties, including corporate offices for high tech clients, sports and entertainment venues, and traditional hospitals and non-acute healthcare facilities; provides vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers. It also offers integrated facility services, engineering, and other specialized services in various types of manufacturing, distribution, and data center facilities. In addition, the company delivers custodial and landscaping and grounds for public school districts, private schools, colleges, and universities. Further, it supports airlines and airports with services comprising passenger assistance, catering logistics, air cabin maintenance, and transportation services. Additionally, the company provides electric vehicle power design, installation, and maintenance, as well as microgrid systems installations. ABM Industries Incorporated was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

