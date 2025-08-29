International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 14,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 218,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Erste Group Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $245.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.71. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $198.27 and a 12 month high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 9.11%.The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.09%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

