Insulet Corporation $PODD Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Insulet were worth $18,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 426.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 253.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 1st quarter worth $53,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Insulet from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Insulet from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Insulet from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.71.

Insulet Trading Up 1.0%

Insulet stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 102.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $303.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.23. Insulet Corporation has a 52 week low of $199.68 and a 52 week high of $337.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $649.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.31 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 10.01%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Insulet has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet Corporation will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Profile

(Free Report)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company's Omnipod platform includes the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System (Omnipod 5) which includes a proprietary AID algorithm embedded in the Pod that integrates with a third-party continuous glucose monitor to obtain glucose values through wireless bluetooth communication; Omnipod DASH that features a bluetooth enabled Pod that is controlled by a smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager with a color touch screen user interface; and Omnipod GO, a standalone, wearable, insulin delivery system that provides a fixed rate of continuous rapid-acting insulin for 72 hours.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.