Insider Selling: Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) CFO Sells 2,526 Shares of Stock

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,526 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.39, for a total value of $314,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,588,851.93. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Wajid Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 18th, Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total value of $258,751.90.

On Wednesday, June 4th, Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of Lumentum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total value of $185,714.76.

Lumentum stock opened at $135.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.31 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.35 and a beta of 1.33. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $45.65 and a one year high of $137.08.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $480.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.27 million. Lumentum had a negative return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.57%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.950-1.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LITE shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lumentum from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Lumentum from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lumentum from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lumentum from $100.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,430,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 47,811 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,503,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 82.1% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,745,000 after acquiring an additional 994,551 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,875,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,904,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,731,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,913,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

