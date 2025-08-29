Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) General Counsel Sells $160,790.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) General Counsel Donald Carley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $160,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 22,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,906.48. This represents a 13.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.12. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.45. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $48.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Horace Mann Educators has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

