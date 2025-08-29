Insider Selling: BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) CFO Sells 11,978 Shares of Stock

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sean Raymond Ricker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 26th, Sean Raymond Ricker sold 2 shares of BigBear.ai stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $10.80.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BBAI stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $10.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai ( NYSE:BBAI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,216.0% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

