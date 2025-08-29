Insider Selling: Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells 4,106 Shares of Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Sean Searby sold 4,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $122,235.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,260.31. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sean Searby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 27th, Sean Searby sold 3,512 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $104,236.16.

Amalgamated Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $876.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Amalgamated Financial Dividend Announcement

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.02). Amalgamated Financial had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 23.60%.The company had revenue of $82.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 110.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 140.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amalgamated Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

