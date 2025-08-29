Insider Buying: Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) CEO Buys 4,700 Shares of Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) CEO Jean-Marc Gilson purchased 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.84 per share, for a total transaction of $102,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,102.72. This trade represents a 104.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Marc Gilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Jean-Marc Gilson bought 1,250 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $27,325.00.

WLKP stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The firm has a market cap of $782.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.73.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $297.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Partners LP will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.4714 dividend. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.85%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLKP. Fractal Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,856,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 583,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,863 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,774,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,200,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

