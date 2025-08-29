Insider Buying: System1 (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Buys $80,629.80 in Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Cee Holdings Trust purchased 11,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $80,629.80. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 919,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,142.60. This represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cee Holdings Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 20th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 12,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $78,650.00.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Cee Holdings Trust purchased 6,567 shares of System1 stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.32 per share, with a total value of $41,503.44.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $72.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.38. System1, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $15.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter. System1 had a negative net margin of 22.43% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SST shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of System1 to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of System1 from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, System1 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On System1

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in System1 by 125.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 54,551 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of System1 by 383.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 115,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of System1 during the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About System1

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Featured Stories

