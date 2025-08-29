Insider Buying: Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Director Acquires $50,719.35 in Stock

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Barrios purchased 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,719.35. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,736.51. The trade was a 20.37% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Crescent Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of CCAP stock opened at $15.74 on Friday. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 24.12%.The business had revenue of $42.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.7%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

CCAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Crescent Capital BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crescent Capital BDC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 4,308.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 11,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

