Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.98, but opened at $16.20. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. shares last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 24,279 shares changing hands.
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Trading Up 1.4%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $265.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.67.
Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.3506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 417.0%. Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.
About Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd.
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.
