ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Up 44% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) shot up 44% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.29 ($0.03). 6,189,026 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 5,979,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.59 ($0.02).
ImmuPharma Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2.69. The company has a market cap of £7.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.53.
ImmuPharma (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported GBX (0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ImmuPharma had a negative return on equity of 131.41% and a net margin of 3,519.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that ImmuPharma plc will post -339.0000022 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
