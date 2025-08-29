IES Holdings, Inc. $IESC Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,940 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,396 shares during the quarter. IES comprises 0.9% of State of Wyoming’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. State of Wyoming owned approximately 0.21% of IES worth $6,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IESC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IES by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its stake in IES by 132.0% in the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in IES by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IES by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in IES by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 84,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.45, for a total transaction of $607,819.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 10,913,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,325,849.80. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,340 shares of company stock worth $11,522,915. Corporate insiders own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $362.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.85. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.89 and a 52 week high of $370.88.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The technology company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.40. IES had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 8.15%.The firm had revenue of $890.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.00 million.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

