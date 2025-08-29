Ieq Capital LLC Takes $7.39 Million Position in Elastic N.V. $ESTC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,388,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Elastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,197,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,655,000 after buying an additional 330,290 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 424,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,848,000 after buying an additional 23,768 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elastic from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In other news, CTO Shay Banon sold 5,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $444,718.47. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,560,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,334,890.81. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 6,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $601,243.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 230,494 shares in the company, valued at $20,032,233.54. This trade represents a 2.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,913 shares of company stock valued at $4,416,324. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Price Performance

Shares of ESTC opened at $88.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Elastic N.V. has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $118.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.29.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $388.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.61 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 7.29%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

