Ieq Capital LLC Increases Stake in SBA Communications Corporation $SBAC

Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,756 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $8,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 62.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,575.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities set a $280.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $247.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.38.

SBA Communications Price Performance

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $206.04 on Friday. SBA Communications Corporation has a 1 year low of $192.55 and a 1 year high of $252.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $227.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.07. SBA Communications had a net margin of 31.19% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $698.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. SBA Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Corporation will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.42%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

