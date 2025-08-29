Ieq Capital LLC Has $8.19 Million Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,444 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $8,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $67.20.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

