Ieq Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baker Hughes Company $BKR

Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,290 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,037,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 9,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,522 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 186,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 526,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $23,390,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 667,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,481.06. This represents a 44.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Baker Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.29.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $45.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.94. Baker Hughes Company has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 11.04%.Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Baker Hughes has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.07%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

