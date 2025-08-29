Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Trading 5.9% Higher – Still a Buy?

Harbour Energy PLC Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39. 544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 623.0%.

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

