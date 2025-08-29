Hannan Metals (CVE:HAN) Shares Down 22.8% – Here’s Why

Hannan Metals Ltd. (CVE:HAN – Get Free Report) shares were down 22.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.61. Approximately 634,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 454% from the average daily volume of 114,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

Hannan Metals Stock Up 4.3%

The firm has a market cap of C$85.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.06.

About Hannan Metals

(Get Free Report)

Hannan Metals Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Ireland and Peru. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned the San Martin project covering an area of 65,600 hectares located to the northwest of Tarapoto, Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hannan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.