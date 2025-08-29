Gwendolyn Mizell Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Ameren Stock Performance
NYSE AEE opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $104.10.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Ameren Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 353,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 89.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AEE
Ameren Company Profile
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ameren
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.