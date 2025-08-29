Gwendolyn Mizell Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Stock

Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) SVP Gwendolyn Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Ameren Stock Performance

NYSE AEE opened at $99.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.17. Ameren Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.31 and a twelve month high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ameren has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.850-5.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameren

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.42%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 24,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 14.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 353,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 17,149 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 89.6% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ameren from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $104.00 price target on Ameren and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

